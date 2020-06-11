Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, June 11, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Advertisement

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.