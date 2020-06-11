Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, June 11, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.