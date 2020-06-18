Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, June 18, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Friday — Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.