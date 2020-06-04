Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, June 4, 2020

This Afternoon — A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a west wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight — A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Saturday — Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night — A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday — A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night — A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Advertisement

Monday — A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.