Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Thursday, May 28, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Friday — A slight chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.