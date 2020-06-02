Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, June 2, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night — A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53.

Advertisement

Saturday — Showers. High near 71. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.