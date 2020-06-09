Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night– Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.