Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, May 19

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Windy, with a south wind 24 to 34 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Wednesday — Isolated showers between 1pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night — A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday — A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Memorial Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.