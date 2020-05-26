Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, May 26

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.