Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Tuesday, May 26

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Tuesday, May 26, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.