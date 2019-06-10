Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/10/19, Monday

This Afternoon: Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.