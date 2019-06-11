Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/11/19, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.