Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/11/19, Tuesday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.