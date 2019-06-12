Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/12/19, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.