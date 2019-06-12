Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/12/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.