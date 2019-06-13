Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/13/19, Thursday

This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11pm and 2am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light northwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.