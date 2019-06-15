Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/15/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.