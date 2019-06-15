Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/15/19, Saturday

This Afternoon: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.