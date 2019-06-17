Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/17/19, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy.
Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.