Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/17/19, Monday

This Afternoon: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.