Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/19/19, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.