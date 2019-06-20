Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/20/19, Thursday

This Afternoon: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west northwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sponsor

Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Advertisement

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.