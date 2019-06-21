Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/21/19, Friday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then clearing, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.