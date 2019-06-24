Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/24/19, Monday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.