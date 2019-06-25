Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/25/19, Tuesday

This Afternoon: Isolated showers between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light south. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.