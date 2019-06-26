Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/26/19, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.