Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/27/19, Thursday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.