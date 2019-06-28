Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/28/19, Friday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 80.