Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/29/19, Saturday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny through mid-morning, then becoming cloudy, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.