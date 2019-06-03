Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/3/19, Monday

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 69. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 44. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.