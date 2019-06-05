Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/5/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.