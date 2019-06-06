Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/6/19, Thursday

This Afternoon: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Windy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.