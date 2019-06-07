Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/7/19, Friday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 23 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sponsor

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Advertisement

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.