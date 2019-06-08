Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 6/8/19, Saturday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.