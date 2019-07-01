Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/1/19, Monday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sponsor

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Independence Day: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Advertisement

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.