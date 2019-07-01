Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/1/19, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Independence Day: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.