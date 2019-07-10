Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/10/19, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.