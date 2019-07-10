Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/10/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.