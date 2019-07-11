Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/11/19, Thursday

This Afternoon: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light south wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.