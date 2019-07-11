Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/11/19, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light south wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.