Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/12/19, Friday

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.