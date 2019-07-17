Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/17/19, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sponsor

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Advertisement

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.