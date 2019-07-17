Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/17/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.