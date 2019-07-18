Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/18/19, Thursday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sponsor

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Advertisement

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.