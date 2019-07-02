Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/2/19, Tuesday

This Afternoon: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.