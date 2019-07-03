Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/3/19, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Independence Day: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.