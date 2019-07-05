Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/5/19, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather update from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.