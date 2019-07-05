Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/5/19, Friday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.