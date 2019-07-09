Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/9/19, Tuesday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming east northeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sponsor

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Advertisement

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.