Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, April 29

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tonight — Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday — A slight chance of showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday — A chance of showers between noon and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday — A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 64.