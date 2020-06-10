Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.