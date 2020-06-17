Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, June 17, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 82.