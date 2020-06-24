Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph.

Thursday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then scattered showers between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday — A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.