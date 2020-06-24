Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph.
Thursday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then scattered showers between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday — A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.