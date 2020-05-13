Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, May 13

This Afternoon — A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.