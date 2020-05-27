Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

This Afternoon — A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Advertisement

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday — A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Advertisement

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.