Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, May 6

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming east 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.