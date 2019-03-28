Afternoon Weather: 3/28/19, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Scattered showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered rain and snow showers before 9pm, then periods of snow showers. Patchy fog between 2am and 3am. Low around 28. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 6 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.