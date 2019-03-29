Afternoon Weather: 3/29/19, Friday

This Afternoon: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow before 2pm. Areas of fog. High near 32. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Tonight: Snow likely, mainly before 3am. Areas of fog before 7pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Advertisement

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Advertisement

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.