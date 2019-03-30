Afternoon Weather: 3/30/19, Saturday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 34. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.