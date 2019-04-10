Afternoon Weather: 4/10/19, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 3 pm. High near 32. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Tonight: Snow likely, mainly before 5 am. Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light northeast. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sponsor

Thursday: A chance of snow before 7 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Advertisement

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.