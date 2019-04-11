Afternoon Weather: 4/11/19, Thursday

This Afternoon: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers, mainly after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sponsor

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.